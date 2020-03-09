Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led Kano State Government on Monday dethroned of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi.





Sanusi was a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).





Aminu Ado Bayero was named as his replacement and the 15th Emir of the State.





The new monarch is one of the sons of late Emir, Ado Bayero.

Until his appointment by the, Bayero was the Emir of Bichi one of the four New Emirs created by the Ganduje administration.





The four kingmakers, who selected him were the Makaman Kano Abdullahi Sarki Bayero, Sarkin Bai Mukthar Adnan, Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Alhaji Bello Tuta, and Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani Cigari.





They were in attendance when the Secretary to the Government, Usman Alhaji announced Bayero as the new Emir.





Sanusi, after his removal, was escorted out of the palace amid heavy security.





His current location is believed to be Abuja or Nasarawa State.





Video of his exit below: