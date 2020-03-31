 VIDEO: Teni sings love song for unknown man | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigerian versatile songstress, Teni showed another side of her on Monday 30th of March 2020.

She took to her Instagram page to deliver a one-minute vocal performance. While hugging a man from behind, she sings a song filled with declarations of love and sexual insinuations.

While the song seems a joke, a lot of people are already assuming the guy whom Teni sings for is her boyfriend.

In the song, Teni noted that she wants a man who can satisfy her in bed.


In an interview, Teni revealed why she mention names of prominent people in her songs.

“I grew up being exposed to a lot of culture and one essential part of that is praise-singing people. I decided to incorporate that practice into my songs so that people could relate more with them,” she said.



