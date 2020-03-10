Sanusi Lamido Sanusi arrived Abuja, Monday evening, enroute Nasarawa state, where he will reportedly be on exile after he was dethroned as the Emir of Kano.





The deposed monarch was seen disembarking from an aircraft, which was chartered by the Kano state government, late last night.





Sanusi had left Kano state through the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport at exactly 6.40 pm.





Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has listed some of the conditions attached to Sanusi’s exile.

Aminu Ado Bayero has already been named as his replacement and the 15th Emir of the State.