







There was panic in Delta State after a medical personnel reportedly from Central Hospital Warri was captured in a video picking an alleged Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient.





The video has since gone viral; however, neither the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) nor the Delta State Government has confirmed the development.





In the video that went viral, the recorder could be heard saying that the medical personnel picked up the suspected COVID-19 case at Victory Avenue, along Refinery Road in Uvwie Local Government Area of the State.





Earlier, also in the LGA, tension was reported at the Ekpan General Hospital. A suspected COVID-19 patient was allegedly brought to the hospital, and reportedly subsequently referred to Oghara teaching hospital.





While no case of COVID-19 has been officially confirmed in Delta, the State