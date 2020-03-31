It was an epic night for Nigerian music lovers yesterday night (30th, March 2020) as two of the biggest music producers in the country, Sarz and Shizzi took to their Instagram Live for a music battle where they took turns playing snippets of their hit songs.
While Sarz is renowned for producing most of Wizkid's hit songs, Shizzi is responsible for many of Davido's hit songs from the very beginning.
The battle of the music producers was very entertaining, as thousands of viewers stayed up late to follow the duel. Many popular celebrities also followed this battle and it has remained the most talked about topic on social media in the past 24 hours
Incase you missed it, NigerianEye got you covered, below are videos from the epic battle of music producers - Sarz and Shizzi
During the battle, here are all the songs played;
Produced by Sarz
- Wande Coal song
- Banky W – Lowkey
- Reminisce – Oja Daddy
- Reminisce – Kako Bi Chicken
- Lord of Ajasa – See Drama
- YQ – I Like Girls
- Niniola – Ibadi
- Dagrin – Kondo (Original)
- Wizkid – Expensive Shit
- Wizkid and Drake – One Dance (Original Version)
- Sarz and Wurld – Trobul
- Sarz and Wurld – Mad (Different Version)
- Wizkid – Jaiye Jaiye (Refix)
- Patoranking and Busiswa – Open Fire
- Niniola – Maradona
- Sarz and Wizkid – Beat of Life
- Shank – Ghetto
- Patoranking and Wizkid – This Kind Love
- Wizkid – Sound It
- Wizkid – Sweet Love
- Wizkid – Unreleased (Dope)
- Sarz – Vex
- Sarz – Riddim
- Jahbless – Joor Oh
- Reminisce – Instagram
- Wande Coal – Ashimapeyin
- DJ Tunez – Get Up
- Wizkid – Jaiye Jaiye
- Beyonce – Find Your Way Back
- Sarz – Bad Energy Flip
- Wizkid and Skepta – Bad Energy
- Reminisce – Eleniyan
- Reminisce – Asalamalekum
- EME and Wizkid – Dance For Me
- Shank – Salute
- Reminisce – Diet
- eLDee – Today
- Sarz – Good Morning Riddim
- Oladips and Olamide – Lalakukulala
- Niniola – Designer
- Wizkid – African Bad Gyal
- Wizkid and Drake – Come Closer
- Wande Coal song
- Maye Hunta and Igho – Ekaette
- May D – Get Me High
- Reminisce and Davido – Daddy Mi
- Sasha – Making Money (Co-produced with IKON)
- Shizzi – random song
- Davido – Gbon Gbon
- Wizkid – Love My Baby
- Harrysongz – Taiye Kehinde
- Shizzi – Dami Duro
- Davido featuring Meek Mill and Chris Brown – Blow My Mind (Remix)
- Wurld – Show You Off
- Wurld – Wishes and Butterflies
- Davido – The Sound
- Davido – Tchelete
- Davido – Skelewu
- MC Galaxy and Davido – Nek Unek
- Dammy Krane and Davido – Izzue
- Shina Rambo – Overseas
- Wizkid – Body
- Wizkid and Future – Every Time
- Wizkid and Swizz Beats – Unreleased
- Wizkid – Celebrate
- Shizzi – Unknown
- Davido – Like Dat
- Olamide and Wande Coal – Who U Epp (Remix)
- Wande Coal – Aye Dun
- Wizkid and Tyga – Show You The Money (Remix)
- Davido – Gobe
- Emmy Gee – Rands and Nairas (Remix)
- Davido – Ekuro
- Davido and Meek Mill – Fans Mi
- Wurld – Contagious
- Davido – Sweet In The Middle
- Davido – Gbagbe Oshi
- Skuki – Gbemileke
- Davido, Runtown and Akon – Bad Guys
- Shizzi – Unknown
- Davido – Risky (Co-produced with Speroach)
- Davido and Wale – Unreleased
