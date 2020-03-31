During the battle, here are all the songs played;

Produced by Sarz

Wande Coal song Banky W – Lowkey Reminisce – Oja Daddy Reminisce – Kako Bi Chicken Lord of Ajasa – See Drama YQ – I Like Girls Niniola – Ibadi Dagrin – Kondo (Original) Wizkid – Expensive Shit Wizkid and Drake – One Dance (Original Version) Sarz and Wurld – Trobul Sarz and Wurld – Mad (Different Version) Wizkid – Jaiye Jaiye (Refix) Patoranking and Busiswa – Open Fire Niniola – Maradona Sarz and Wizkid – Beat of Life Shank – Ghetto Patoranking and Wizkid – This Kind Love Wizkid – Sound It Wizkid – Sweet Love Wizkid – Unreleased (Dope) Sarz – Vex Sarz – Riddim Jahbless – Joor Oh Reminisce – Instagram Wande Coal – Ashimapeyin DJ Tunez – Get Up Wizkid – Jaiye Jaiye Beyonce – Find Your Way Back Sarz – Bad Energy Flip Wizkid and Skepta – Bad Energy Reminisce – Eleniyan Reminisce – Asalamalekum EME and Wizkid – Dance For Me Shank – Salute Reminisce – Diet eLDee – Today Sarz – Good Morning Riddim Oladips and Olamide – Lalakukulala Niniola – Designer Wizkid – African Bad Gyal Wizkid and Drake – Come Closer





Wande Coal song Maye Hunta and Igho – Ekaette May D – Get Me High Reminisce and Davido – Daddy Mi Sasha – Making Money (Co-produced with IKON) Shizzi – random song Davido – Gbon Gbon Wizkid – Love My Baby Harrysongz – Taiye Kehinde Shizzi – Dami Duro Davido featuring Meek Mill and Chris Brown – Blow My Mind (Remix) Wurld – Show You Off Wurld – Wishes and Butterflies Davido – The Sound Davido – Tchelete Davido – Skelewu MC Galaxy and Davido – Nek Unek Dammy Krane and Davido – Izzue Shina Rambo – Overseas Wizkid – Body Wizkid and Future – Every Time Wizkid and Swizz Beats – Unreleased Wizkid – Celebrate Shizzi – Unknown Davido – Like Dat Olamide and Wande Coal – Who U Epp (Remix) Wande Coal – Aye Dun Wizkid and Tyga – Show You The Money (Remix) Davido – Gobe Emmy Gee – Rands and Nairas (Remix) Davido – Ekuro Davido and Meek Mill – Fans Mi Wurld – Contagious Davido – Sweet In The Middle Davido – Gbagbe Oshi Skuki – Gbemileke Davido, Runtown and Akon – Bad Guys Shizzi – Unknown Davido – Risky (Co-produced with Speroach) Davido and Wale – Unreleased

It was an epic night for Nigerian music lovers yesterday night (30th, March 2020) as two of the biggest music producers in the country,andtook to their Instagram Live for a music battle where they took turns playing snippets of their hit songs.While Sarz is renowned for producing most of Wizkid's hit songs, Shizzi is responsible for many of Davido's hit songs from the very beginning.The battle of the music producers was very entertaining, as thousands of viewers stayed up late to follow the duel. Many popular celebrities also followed this battle and it has remained the most talked about topic on social media in the past 24 hoursIncase you missed it,got you covered, below are videos from the epic battle of music producers -and