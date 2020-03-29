From the footages, social distancing has become a forgone issue as Lagos State Government commence distribution of foods in Local Government areas.Recall Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced an economic stimulus package to help the residents cushion the effects of #StayAtHome directive to stop the spread of #COVID19.The stimulus contained bags of rice, beans, garri, bread, dry pepper, drinking water and vitamins, and it is expected to last for 14 days.