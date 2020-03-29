There are fears residents of Lagos State may be at high risk of contracting the dreaded novel Coronavirus following videos emerging from the state as regards its manner in which the state is implementing its #freefood stimulus to encourage #stayathome.
From the footages, social distancing has become a forgone issue as Lagos State Government commence distribution of foods in Local Government areas.
Recall Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced an economic stimulus package to help the residents cushion the effects of #StayAtHome directive to stop the spread of #COVID19.
The stimulus contained bags of rice, beans, garri, bread, dry pepper, drinking water and vitamins, and it is expected to last for 14 days.
