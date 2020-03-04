



A lady escaped death by the whiskers after being stabbed by a mentally challenged man at Oruokpota hall, Ring road in Benin, Edo State's capital.





Eyewitnesses revealed that the incident occurred while the stab victim was having a discussion with a friend on the walkway.

He reportedly stabbed the lady with a knife after she and her friend ignored his warning of leaving the walkway.





The mentally challenged man was however disarmed by passersby before he could cause more damage..



