The monarch said this in a video making the rounds on Twitter.While sitting on his throne, the traditional ruler said a prayer regarding coronavirus. He asked that the coronavirus should come to him and leave the rest of the world alone.“I’m not king, God is King. You created everything,” he began in the video.He then proceeded to ask God to make the virus come and inflict him.He added that he is laying his body down as God instructed him.This comes days after the king issued a spiritual warrant of arrest for COVID-19.Watch the video below: