Veteran actor, Pete Edochie has shared his opinion on homosexuality stating that it is caused by reincarnation,The bearded actor made this known in a short video circulating online.Edochie said that when a child is born and looks sickly, he or she is suspected to be an ‘Ogbanje’(spirit child) and a mark is put on the child’s hand. Edochie says that the child eventually dies and then if the child comes back to the world, the spirit of a different gender might still be inside of him.Back in February, recall that Edochie noted that it is wrong for a man to kneel before proposing to a lady.In his words: “Any young man who gets down on his knees to propose to a girl is not just an idiot, he is a bloody fool. The reason why I am saying this is simple, we try to copy white people .I believe I the core of our culture. The white man knees down to propose to a girl. You know what it means? The girl takes over the family. This is why whenever you disagree with your wife overseas, you are kicked out and your wife takes over the house.“I have lived with my wife for 51 years, nobody has come to say, please stop beating this woman. Is it hatred that united us? It means you are an idiot.“If you call that civilization, it is alright, kneel down before your wife, I will sympathize with you when she takes over the home”.