



The politician, who lost out on his second term bid, after slugging it out with Smart Adeyemi at the state rerun, took to his social media pages to share a clip — which has now gone viral.





In the nearly three minutes footage, Melaye can be seen singing while touring the apartment, which showcased ultramodern furniture, state of the art appliances, and golden vases.





The song took another dimension when the former lawmaker began to lament that his bills are getting higher such that shouldering them will require the help of God.









“Tuition for children, an apartment in Dubai, staff salaries, an apartment in America, an apartment in London, help me carry the burden. My responsibilities have increased, my mouth has widened.









In the caption of the video, Melaye wrote: “God I seek more grace and success. My bills are getting heavy. Help me more,” with many Nigerians taking to the comment box in reaction.

The former legislator had initially been re-elected for a second term in February but a court had ordered a rerun election between him and Adeyemi, who later emerged the winner.



During Melaye’s time in office, the former senator never hesitated to voice out his reservations against any policy he was not comfortable with. “Lamborghini is at home. Help me bear the burden. How about the Rolls Royce? Help me bear the burden. How about Ferrari? God, my burden has increased. My mouth has widened. Help me.”