Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has said that Abia State will not go into panic over the coronavirus pandemic, declaring that the state remains the only Nigerian state mentioned in the bible, and thus are spiritually covered.
Watch video below...
Abia governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu says COVID—19 coronavirus won't enter the state because "Abia is the only state mentioned in the Bible". Amen.#CoronaSunday#COVIDIOT?#CoronavirusPandemic #QuaratineLife #StayHome pic.twitter.com/jkOejz0Kux— Rotimi Akinola (@akinolarj) March 22, 2020
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.