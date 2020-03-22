 VIDEO: Coronavirus won't enter Abia state because it is the only state mentioned in the Bible - Governor | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Coronavirus won't enter Abia state because it is the only state mentioned in the Bible - Governor

12:36 PM 0
A+ A-


Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has said that Abia State will not go into panic over the coronavirus pandemic, declaring that the state remains the only Nigerian state mentioned in the bible, and thus are spiritually covered.

Watch video below...







Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top