The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.The clinic inside the tiny city-state – which has some 1,000 residents – will be deep cleaned, while the emergency room will remain open, spokesman Matteo Bruni told AFP.The patient tested positive on Thursday.The clinic is used by priests, residents and employees — including those now retired — as well as their relatives.Bruni said the Vatican was getting in touch with all those who had passed through the clinic, as per protocol.