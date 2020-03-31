



James Goodrich, an American pediatric neurosurgeon famed for his method of separating conjoined twins, has died from coronavirus-related complications.





Montefiore Einstein, the New York medical community, wherein he worked, said the renowned doctor died on Monday shortly after he had battled with the deadly virus.





While describing Goodrich as a “humble and truly caring man,” the hospital said his death comes as a “heart-breaking and sudden loss” and that he would remain foremost in the thoughts of many.





“Dr. Goodrich passed away on March 30, 2020, from complications associated with COVID19. He is survived by his wife and three sisters. Our condolences go out to his family,” Montefiore said.





“He dedicated his life to saving children with complex neurological conditions. He was a pioneer in this field and developed a multi-stage approach for separating twins fused at the brain and skull.





“In 2016, he famously led a team of 40 doctors in a 27-hour procedure to separate the McDonald twins, Jadon and Anias.





“Throughout his career, he became known as the world’s leading expert on this life-saving procedure.”





The Montefiore @EinsteinMed community is mourning the loss of Dr. James T. Goodrich, world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon. Dr. Goodrich passed away on March 30, 2020 from complications associated with COVID-19. Please see our full statement below. pic.twitter.com/nxPcKvPRG4 March 30, 2020

Goodrich, who served as a marine during the Vietnam war, was consulted on numerous cases and routinely traveled the world sharing his vast knowledge and expertise with colleagues.





He spent more than 30 years at Montefiore Einstein and was the director of the division of pediatric neurosurgery at Montefiore.





He had also doubled as a professor of clinical neurological surgery, pediatrics, plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.





“Not only was he an elite surgeon, over the years he was a generous mentor and teacher who shared his craft with many young surgeons who wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Montefiore added.





“Goodrich was a truly caring man. He did not crave the limelight and was beloved by his colleagues and staff. Outside work, he was known for his passion for historical artifacts, travel, and surfing.”