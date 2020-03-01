*Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

*Stay home when you are sick.

*Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

*Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

*Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

*If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

According to the U.S. Surgeon-General, the face mask is not meant for you, if you are healthy. It's meant for those who have been infected by the virus and those who care for them."Seriously people -They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!", the Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned in a post on Twitter on Saturday.Adams also provided a link to the website of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, where the point is further expatiated upon and tips given on how to avoid the virus."CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19."Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of face masks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility)", CDC said in an advisory on its website.There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), CDC said.