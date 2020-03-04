The United States Department of State has offered a juicy $7m reward, about N2.52 billion for information that can lead to the arrest of Abubakar Shekau, the Boko Haram leader menacing Nigeria and the neighbouring countries.





The bounty was the biggest placed on all the terrorists declared wanted by the United States government.





“Every government and every citizen has a stake in bringing terrorists to justice and in preventing acts of terrorism”, the US State Department said.





The offer was made on the French version of the official Twitter account of the US State Department Rewards for Justice Program.

The notice provides the contact details for anyone who is interested in collecting the bounty as #Whatsapp: +1 202 975 9195 and #Telegram: @RFJ_Francais_bot.

It was not clear why the Department of State chose to declare Shekau wanted in the French version of its Twitter accounts.





In the English version of the Twitter account, which was opened 27 February, the Reward for Justice Program also offered $5million reward for information on 3 ISIS leaders and another $6m on another terror group AQAP leaders.





Keep ISIS on the ropes. Submit a tip on these last few remaining terrorists and be eligible for a reward. https://t.co/MC2BvkaaUY March 2, 2020

“Up to $5 million for information on ISIS key leaders Hajji ‘Abdallah, Hajji Hamid and Hajji Taysir. Justice never sleeps, and never stops looking for ISIS terrorists. If you have information ISIS, please submit a tip. 100% confidential. http://rewardsforjustice.net #RFJ”, the tweet said.