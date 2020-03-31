



The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced commencement of evacuation of its citizens from Nigeria.





This is due to the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 35,000 people worldwide.





Interested citizens were said to have indicated readiness to leave the country to be with their loved ones back home.





The Embassy confirmed the development Monday night on Twitter.

“The U.S. Consulate in Lagos has confirmed multiple emergency flights for this week departing from Lagos and Abuja. Please do not come to the airport until we have contacted you directly. Please shelter in place and await further information”, it read.





Similary, Germany is set to airlift its citizens in Nigeria.





The Mission in Nigeria urged interested nationals to fill specific forms on its website.





France and Israel have evacuated some nationals from Africa’s most populous nation.





Nigeria currently has over 110 cases. Many of the cases are in Lagos and Abuja.





Meanwhile, President Muhammad Buhari has approved the constitution of a new committee to look after the economy amid the global pandemic.







