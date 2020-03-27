The government in a statement published on www.travel.state.gov on Friday, advised foreign medical professionals already in the US to consult with their sponsors to extend their programmes.According to World Health Organisation statistics as of 12:00 pm on Friday, 63,570 people have been infected with the virus and nearly 884 have died in the US which is quickly becoming the new epicenter of the outbreak.The statement read, “We encourage medical professionals seeking to work in the United States on a work or exchange visitor, particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy or consulate to request a visa appointment.“For those foreign medical professionals already in the United States:“J-1 Alien Physicians (medical residents) may consult with their programme sponsor, ECFMG, to extend their programmes in the United States. Generally, a J-1 program for a foreign medical resident can be extended one year at a time for up to seven years.”It noted that the expiration date on a US visa did not determine how long one can be in the United States.