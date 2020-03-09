Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has suspended a Chinese course in the institution amid fears of a probable spread of the novel Coronavirus.The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles Esomone, disclosed this during a pre-convocation press conference on Monday.He said the University had also asked its Chinese lecturers, who travelled for Christmas vacation not to return to the University while those who were around had been barred from travelling.The VC said the Chinese course under Confucius Institute of the University would now be run online.