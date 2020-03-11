



Deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II will be honoured by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka during its 14th convocation, which began on Monday 9 March.





Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Charles Esimone, who announced this said Sanusi will be honoured alongside, Chairman of Innoson Motor Manufacturing, Chief Innocent Chukwuma and industrialist, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group.





All the three will be given the honorary doctorate of the university.





He said the honorary awardees were chosen because of their outstanding positive contributions to Nigerian society at large and the university education in particular.

At the prize giving day today, Vice Chancellor Esimone announced that Ezeh Gabriel Chukwubuikem from the Department of Cooperative Economics and Management and with a CGPA of 4.83, emerged the Overall Best Graduating Student for the 2018/2019 Academic Session.





He said the university will offer employment to all its best graduating students,





Over 2,821 will be awarded a post graduate degree and over 6,750 first degree awardees, with 49 bagging first class.





About 329 will receive doctorate degrees. The ceremony will end 13 March.