Manchester United are reportedly set to turn Odion Ighalo’s loan move into a permanent deal this summer.Shanghai Shenhua, who are prepared to sell Ighalo, have put a £15m valuation on the player and United are set to match the asking price of the Chinese Super League club for the striker who will be 31 in June.The Red Devils currently pay Ighalo £130,000 weekly.The striker has scored four goals in eight appearances since his arrival from Shanghai Shenhua in January but has had his hot-streak curtailed due to the suspension imposed on football as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.The Daily Mail claims that Ighalo’s switch from the Chinese Super League was due to end on May 31 but United are poised to negotiate an extension with Shenhua if the Premier League campaign continues into June.Meanwhile, Ighalo’s brace against Derby County in the English Emirates Cup and his stunning strike in Manchester United’s win over LASK in the Europa League first-leg quarter-final have been nominated for Goal-of-the-Month award.Ten goals were shortlisted for the award, according to a report on the club’s official website.Ighalo faces competition from Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Charlie McCann, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and James Garner for the award.The winner will be announced on Saturday.