



The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) says the disruption of its 51st convocation will have an “adverse effect” on the goodwill that the institution enjoys.





Adamu Adamu, minister of education, asked the institution to suspend the ceremony after Wale Babalakin, chairman of the governing council of the university, accused the management of not following due process in reaching its decision on the programme which was slated for March 9 till March 12.





Babalakin was said to have disagreed with the management over the choice of Isa Pantami, minister of communication and digital economy, as convocation lecturer.





The chairman of the governing council was said to have preferred a former president of Ghana.

In a memo issued after its emergency meeting on March 4, the management highlighted the disadvantages of not going ahead with the convocation as planned.





“That there is a directive of the Minister of Education, communicated to the Vice-Chancellor by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) that the 2019 Convocation Ceremonies be suspended,” read the memo seen by TheCable.





“This directive was based on a letter from the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Dr. B.O, Babalakin SAN, which led the Honourable Minister to surmise that the 2019 Convocation Ceremonies have not received the requisite concurrence and blessings of the Governing Council of the university.





“That the goodwill the university has always enjoyed and our current ranking as number one in Nigeria and number eight in Africa will be adversely affected by any disruptions.





“Following these, senate unanimously resolved to enjoin the council to urgently take ALL necessary steps to ensure the 2019 Convocation Ceremonies hold as scheduled from March 9 t0 13, 2020 so that the brand “UNILAG” built over 58 years is sustained and not brought into disrepute.”



