Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was self-isolating with “mild symptoms” of the virus.
“Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I’ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating,” Hancock announced on Twitter.
(AFP)
