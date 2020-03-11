Nadine Vanessa Dorries, a UK health minister has confirmed she has contracted the coronavirus. The 62 year-old is the first MP to catch the deadly bug.In a statement, she said: “I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.“I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.”She later tweeted: “Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84-year-old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.”Dorries catching the bug will cause some concern at 10 Downing Street, where she attended last Thursday a reception to mark the International Women’s DayShe was seen in a picture with Boris and his pregnant girlfriend.Dorries fell ill on Friday, a day after and her diagnosis was confirmed Tuesday night.As an MP, Dorries has been representing Mid Bedfordshire since 2005.She has been serving as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care since 2019.