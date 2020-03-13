All Uefa competitions, including Champions League and Europa League matches due to be played next week, have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.The draws for the next rounds, set for 20 March, have also been postponed.In the Champions League, Manchester City v Real Madrid, Juventus v Lyon, Barcelona v Napoli and Bayern Munich v Chelsea are all postponed.Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers’ matches in the Europa League are off.All Uefa Youth League quarter-final matches scheduled for 17 and 18 March are also off.Uefa said further decisions on the scheduling of the postponed fixtures “will be communicated in due course”.European football’s governing body has invited representatives from all 55 of its member associations to a meeting on Tuesday in order to discuss a response to the coronavirus outbreak.The scheduling of Euro 2020 will be discussed at the gathering.More than 125,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in 118 countries around the world, according to the World Health Organization. The total number of deaths is more than 4,600.