The United Bank for Africa, UBA, has said it would provide N5 billion (U$14 million) to the COVID-19 Relief Support across Africa.





The bank said it would provide the money through the UBA Foundation.





According to tweets on its twitter handle on Thursday, N1 billion of the fund would go to Lagos and N500 million to Abuja.





The bank added that N1 billion would go to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria to fight coronavirus.

It added that N1.5 billion would to Africa countries that had UBA’s presence.





The bank also budget N1 billion for Medical Centres with equipment and supplies





“We Will Provide N5 billion(U$14 million) To COVID-19 Relief Support Across Africa.





“To catalyze a comprehensive pan-African response to the fight against the #Coronavirus pandemic, we’ll provide N5 billion to #COVID19 relief support across Africa through the @UBAFoundation,” it said.





To catalyze a comprehensive pan-African response to the fight against the pic.twitter.com/PJrfHiokfQ We Will Provide N5 billion(U$14 million) To COVID-19 Relief Support Across AfricaTo catalyze a comprehensive pan-African response to the fight against the #Coronavirus pandemic, we’ll provide N5 billion to #COVID19 relief support across Africa through the @UBAFoundation March 26, 2020