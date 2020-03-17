 Two WHO workers infected with Coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Two WHO workers infected with Coronavirus

Two World Health Organisation staff members have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 respiratory disease.

This was disclosed by the WHO’s spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, during a Geneva news conference on Tuesday.

Several hundred WHO staffers started working remotely from home on Tuesday.



