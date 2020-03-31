As the nation battles the deadly Covid-19 virus, a group of unknown gunmen, on Monday, kidnapped two Chinese working in Ebonyi State, Sout-Est, NigeriaThe incident occurred in the Ishiagu community, Ivo Local Government Area of the state.Investigation revealed that the two Chinese men were working for a mining company in the area.It was gathered that the Ishiagu community had the largest deposits of solid minerals in the state.The identities of the expatriates and the reason why they were kidnapped had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.The Ebonyi State Police Command confirmed the incident.The Commissioner for Police in the state, Mr Awosola Awotinde, said the command was trailing the kidnappers.“The police are trailing the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the hoodlums,” he stated.