They reportedly flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles before the border between the two countries closed because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.The couple, who had been living in Canada for several months, rocked the royal family earlier this year with their decision to no longer represent the British monarchy and to pursue a new, independent life.“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted.“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”But a spokeswoman for the pair later released a statement saying they had no intention of soliciting help from Washington, media reports said.“Privately funded security arrangements have been made,” the statement said, according to the Washington Post.Meghan grew up in Los Angeles and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives in the city.The one-time actress has a network of friends and work contacts in Los Angeles, where she could now restart her career.Disney announced on Thursday that she will narrate a new film about a family of African elephants.Harry was reportedly caught in a hoax telephone call recently in which he attacked Trump for his stance on climate change.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step back from royal duties on March 31.