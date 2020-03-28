This came as President Donald Trump signed over $2 trillion Emergency Stimulus Package, approved by Senate and House of Representatives to aid Americans and businesses affected by the lockdown to slow the virus spreadUnited States and other countries around the globe continue to battle the plague, even as the U.S. records the highest figure of confirmed cases globally.Nigeria is among 19 African Countries to receive the assistance which is also extended to needy countries in Europe, Asia, Middle East , Latin America, Middle East and North Africa. United Nations Organizations and Agencies are also beneficiaries of the gesture.This revelation was contained in a Fact Sheet released Friday, by the Office of Spokesperson, U.S. Department of State, Press Office, titled “The United States is Leading the Humanitarian and Health Assistance Response to COVID-19.”“More than $7 million in health and humanitarian funding will go toward risk communication, water and sanitation activities, infection prevention, and coordination.”“This assistance joins more than $5.2 billion in U.S. health assistance and more than $8.1 billion in total assistance for Nigeria over the past 20 years”, the fact sheet stated.Apart from Nigeria and Cameroon, the other three West African Countries to receive the aids are purely Francophone, namely Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.Other beneficiary from the Continent are from the East, Central and South African countries, including Ethiopia, Somalia and South Africa. North African countries are grouped with Middle East.