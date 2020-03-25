



There was uncontrollable laughter at the senate after Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, removed his face mask to sneeze on Tuesday.





An infected person can transmit coronavirus through sneezing.





Since the outbreak of the pandemic and its spread to Nigeria, citizens have taken measures to protect and prevent themselves against it by wearing hand gloves and face masks.





The mask is meant to prevent the irritants from an individual’s body system.





But it was hilarious for some senators when Adamu removed his mask to sneeze on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.





This prompted Sabi Abdullahi, sponsor of the hate bill, to start laughing alongside some other senators.





The sneeze came while Yahaya Abdullahi, senate leader, was officially communicating the news of the demise of Rose Oko, senator representing Cross River north.





See video below: