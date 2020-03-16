 TRENDING VIDEO: Hollywood star, Idris Elba confirms he is infected with Coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » TRENDING VIDEO: Hollywood star, Idris Elba confirms he is infected with Coronavirus

Hollywood legend, Idris Elba has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor says he feels okay and currently has no symptoms, but has been isolated since he found out that he may have been exposed to the virus.


In a tweet he said: "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

"Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."

In an accompanying video, Elba says he was tested after he discovered he had been in contact with someone else who had also tested positive for COVID-19.

He also urged followers to think about social distancing and washing their hands, adding they should be vigilant to mitigate the spread of the virus.



