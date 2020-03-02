A member of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, Seyed Mohammad Mir-Mohammadi, died of COVID-19.His death comes as other top Iranian officials have contracted the virus, Tasnim news agency on Monday reported.The country has the highest death toll in the world, after China.Seyed Mohammad Mir-Mohammadi was 71.Iran, along with Italy, has just recently become a new coronavirus hotbed outside of China.The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the Islamic Republic is approaching 600.Over 40 people have died from the coronavirus disease in Iran.Earlier, several Iranian officials fell ill with coronavirus as Iran has become the epicentre of the outbreak in the Middle East.(Sputnik/NAN)