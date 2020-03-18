Tonye Cole, former executive director of Sahara Group, is undergoing self-isolation after returning from London on flight with Nigeria’s third coronavirus patient.





On Tuesday, Nigeria confirmed its third case involving a 30-year-old female who returned from UK on March 13 after a 10-day stay.





The lady arrived on BA 75 flight, leading to an announcement by the Lagos state government that other passengers on the flight should self-isolate.





In a tweet on Wednesday, Cole said he is acting in line with the government’s instruction on self-isolation.

He commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for putting measures in place to document information of passengers entering into the country.





“#workfromhome I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos. We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate. I’m grateful to

@NCDCgov for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into NIGERIA so we’re all safer,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus.





Ehanire Osagie, minister of health, said the patients had a travel history to the UK and the United States.





He said four of the patients are Nigerians while one is a US citizen, and that while one case is in Ekiti and other cases are in Lagos.