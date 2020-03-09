



Bashir Tofa, chairman of the Advocates for United Kano, has expressed shock over the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state.





Sanusi was, on Monday, dethroned as the emir of Kano “for total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the governor”.





Usman Alhaji, secretary to the state government, had said he was removed to “safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano emirate built over a thousand years.”





But reacting in a statement, of the group, Tofa, a presidential candidate in the 1993 election, described Sanusi’s dethronement as illegal and unfortunate.





He urged the people of the state to remain calm and not resort to violence, saying his group would continue to challenge “every brazen act of illegality, by lawful and peaceful means, perpetrated by the government of Kano state”.





“We, ADVOCATES FOR A UNITED KANO, have received with utter shock and disbelief the statement read by the Secretary to Kano State Government, announcing the removal of His Highness Muhammad Sanusi ll, as Emir of Kano,” the statement read.





“In view of this sad, unfortunate and illegal dethronement of the Emir by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the ADVOCATES call on all Kanawa and residents of Kano State and beyond to stay calm, and not to resort to any violent reaction whatsoever. Violence is no solution to anything, for no one can predict where it may lead to.





“We absolutely believe in whatever Allah (subhanaHu wa Ta’ala) ordained, and we put our complete trust in Him, for He Has power over all things.





“In particular we have vowed to sustain our judicial challenge to the unlawful Law passed by the Kano House of Assembly under which the Governor purportedly removed the Emir.”



