Salihu Yakasai, spokesman of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, has described as an insult, a cartoon depicting the state as a cage.





The cartoon, by Mustapha Bulama of Daily Trust, lampooned Ganduje over the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II.





It depicted a Ganduje-like character in a steel cage named Kano, pointing at a Sanusi-like character saying “You can stay there”.





Yakasi, who described the cartoon as a mockery and insult to the people of Kano, said the state is not cage.

He added that the depiction is belittling of Kano, a state with “a thousand year old history” which has “produced great leaders and scholars”.





“I see this as a mockery & insult to the entire ppl of Kano. Kano is NOT a cage, its a state with a thousand year old history, that has engaged in trade & commerce with the entire world for centuries, that has produced great leaders & scholars, Kano will continue to be GREAT ISA,” Yakasi wrote on Twitter.

The Kano executive council led by Ganduje had on Monday dethroned Sanusi and banished him to Nasarawa state where he was placed under heavy security and restriction.





An Abuja federal high court, however, ruled on Friday that the former monarch should be freed.





He subsequently left Awe, the town he was deposed to, in the company of Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor.





After his dethronement, there were reports that Sanusi would not be allowed into Kano for at least three months.





But fielding questions from journalists in Awe, el-Rufai said that Sanusi can go anywhere, including Kano.





“The high court ruled that he can go anywhere, including Kano, but I think he wants to go to Lagos to reunite with his family,” el-Rufai said.