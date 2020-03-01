



Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) on Sunday raised the alarm of an alleged plot to “overthrow” South East Governors.





This was contained in a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary-General.





The group accused the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of working against the South East Governors in the interest of an opposition Presidential Candidate in the 2019 election.





OYC said the plan to remove South East Governors would come through violent protests at the states and Government Houses ahead of Supreme Court judgement on the Imo Governorship election.





Noting that this was to create tension in the zone and possible emergency rule declaration, OYC urged the Governors to fortify their states with enough security agents to quell any form of rebellion.





“We will no longer tolerate further distraction from any Igbo leader against the South East Governors Forum, who are working cordially with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to attract huge projects for the zone.





“No form of blackmail from any quarter will derail the South East Governors. We, therefore, placed sanctions on the Igbo leaders who sponsoring verbal assault on the Governors”, the statement added.







