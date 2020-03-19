



Founder, Synagogue of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua has reacted to the ban on religious gatherings placed on churches and mosques by the Lagos and Ogun governments.





The Lagos government placed a ban on all religious gatherings involving over 50 worshippers following the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 disease.





Nigeria so far has recorded eight positive cases after five were confirmed on Wednesday.





T. B Joshua reacting to the ban in a statement advised church members to adhere to the instructions of the government

According to him, the government was appointed by God and therefore should be obeyed.





The terse statement made available on the Church;s facebook page read: “Viewers, listen to your government and obey the instructions given to you. For example, instructions concerning gathering at this time.





” They are authorities established by God (Romans 13). A good Christian is a good citizen. Whatever life brings, you are not alone. We are on our knees praying for you and your nation.





“God bless you as you obey. Jesus is Lord!





The cleric had earlier described coronavirus as a “test of faith” which Jesus Christ hinted at in his prayer.





He urged Nigerians and his followers not to panic as God’s promise for believers would be for them to overcome.



