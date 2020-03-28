The popular comedian revealed on Friday that he is showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus and needs to be tested.recall that earlier, a video had gone viral of Talker trying to alert the NCDC of his critical condition but the NCDC via it’s Twitter page stated it was a comedy skit.According to the NCDC Twitter handler, they reached out the individual who was said to be very sick but he has responded saying he is well.The tweet reads:“We received several messages & calls, over an Instagram video. The individual was said to be very sick & reported that NCDC did not respond.“We have reached out to him and he said what he did was a SKIT. He is well.”The NCDC concluded by urging people not to spread panic.Reacting to the tweet, the comedian refuted the NCDC’s claim that he is well. He wrote: “What kind of lie is this??? You didn’t reach out to me and I wasn’t doing a skit. Please all I want is to be tested because the symptoms get worse by the day”Fans of Talker, have however taken to Twitter urging NCDC to get the comedian tested.