Nigerian Instagram comedian, Sydney Egere better known as Sydney Talker has cried out to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The popular comedian revealed on Friday that he is showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus and needs to be tested.
recall that earlier, a video had gone viral of Talker trying to alert the NCDC of his critical condition but the NCDC via it’s Twitter page stated it was a comedy skit.
According to the NCDC Twitter handler, they reached out the individual who was said to be very sick but he has responded saying he is well.
The tweet reads:
“We received several messages & calls, over an Instagram video. The individual was said to be very sick & reported that NCDC did not respond.
“We have reached out to him and he said what he did was a SKIT. He is well.”
The NCDC concluded by urging people not to spread panic.
Reacting to the tweet, the comedian refuted the NCDC’s claim that he is well. He wrote: “What kind of lie is this??? You didn’t reach out to me and I wasn’t doing a skit. Please all I want is to be tested because the symptoms get worse by the day”
Fans of Talker, have however taken to Twitter urging NCDC to get the comedian tested.
