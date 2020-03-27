The supreme court has dismissed an application by the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking a review of the judgment which disqualified the governorship and all other candidates of the party in the Zamfara 2019 elections.





Inyang Okoro, who read the decision of the five-man panel of justices, said order eight rule 16 prohibits the court from reviewing its own decision.





“The supreme court has no jurisdiction to sit over the appeal of its decision. The finality of the judgment of the supreme court is sealed,” he said.





“This application is a gross abuse of the process of this court. It violates the rules of this court.”





However, Chima Nweze, one of the justices, delivered a dissenting judgment.





Nweze said: “I take the view that the court should allow the review of the consequential order.”





”This court has the powers to overrule itself when in error. I hereby enter an order setting aside the consequential order.”





More to follow…







