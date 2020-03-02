



The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of an application seeking a review of its judgment on Imo governorship election till Tuesday.





Emeka Ihedioha is asking the apex court to review the judgment sacking him as governor of the state. He is also asking the court to sack Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo.





In January, the supreme court sacked Ihedioha, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, and affirmed Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as governor of the state.





Uzodinma had argued that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrongfully excluded the results of 388 polling units where he reportedly garnered high votes.





It was on this basis, Uzodinma was declared the duly elected governor of the state.





At the court on Monday, Kanu Agabi, counsel to Ihedioha, asked the seven-man panel of justices to give him more time to file a reply to an application by Uzodinma’s legal team.





“The matter was adjourned for hearing and just few moments ago we were served with a process and we will have to look at it. If it is convenient for us to come back tomorrow,” he said.





On his part, Damian Dodo, counsel to Uzodinma, said they were ready to proceed with the hearing.





“The applicants were served with the process this morning because they filed on Friday. Today is the earliest we could file. We are prepared to proceed,” he said.





After conferring, the seven-man panel of justices led by Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.





“The hearing is adjourned till 3rd day of March 2020,” it ruled.



