The Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, would have been dethroned if Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State had lost his re-election, says a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani.Sani said this while reacting to the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano on Monday.Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had immediately approved the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.According to Sani, who made the revelation via his Twitter handle, had Tambuwal not been reelected as Sokoto State Governor at the 2019 general elections, “the relatively mildly outspoken Sultan too could have been sacked”.