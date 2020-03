What’s your trusted supply of drinking water? Is it tap, dispenser, bottled, or sachet? Whichever is the case, it’s advisable to stock up enough on drinking water. Keep in mind that you (and, or your household) will be consuming more quantity of water since you’ll all be on lockdown. Remember to check that the water source you’re purchasing is in good condition and that its expiry date is at least in six-month’s time.