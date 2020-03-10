Advocates For A United Kano, a group of stakeholders in the state, has condemned the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano.





The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Bashir Othman Tofa, vowed to drag Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Kano House of Assembly to court.





Tofa was the National Republican Convention (NRC) candidate in the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.





The statement said the stakeholders received with utter shock and disbelief, the announcement by the Secretary to State Government on Sanusi’s removal.

“This development is saddening, unfortunate and illegal. The Advocates call on all residents of Kano State and beyond to stay calm, and not to resort to any violent reaction whatsoever,” it read.





“We absolutely believe in whatever Allah ordains; we put our complete trust in Him, for He has power over all things.





“Be that as it may, the Advocates For A United Kano, shall continue to challenge, by lawful and peaceful means, each and every brazen act of illegality perpetrated by the Government of Kano State.





“In particular, we have vowed to sustain our judicial challenge to the unlawful law passed by the Kano House of Assembly under which the Governor purportedly removed the Emir”.





Hours after Sanusi’s ouster, the Ganduje government announced Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano.





Bayero was until his appointment the Emir of Bichi, one of the four new Emirates created in 2019.