Governors of south-south states have announced their intention to establish a regional security outfit.





They made the announcement in Asaba, Delta state, on Thursday, while discussing ways to curb insecurity across the oil-rich region.





They took the decision after their south-west counterparts established Amotekun as a regional initiative but agreed on it being converted to a state-based outfit after consulting with the federal government.





The governors also resolved to revive the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo and Delta (BRACED) commission, “which will handle the formation of the local security outfit”.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, Ifeanyi Okowa, chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, said BRACED will come up with modalities on the establishment of the regional security outfit.





He said the commission will brief the governors on how to establish the joint security outfit at the forum’s next meeting in May.





Okowa said the commission was established 10 years ago to facilitate economic cooperation among the south-south states.





He said it is important that the current set of governors revive the commission for the development of the region.





The meeting was attended by all the governors in the region except Ben Ayade of Cross River, who was said to be in Abuja for an official engagement.





Meanwhile, the south-east governors forum had also said it will establish a regional security outfit to protect lives and properties.



