South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared “war” against the coronavirus on Tuesday, as the country reported its biggest daily case increase to date, sending its total past 5,000 – the largest in the world outside China.South Korea has seen a rapid rise in infections in recent days and scores of events, from K-pop concerts to sports seasons, have been cancelled or postponed over the contagion, with school and kindergarten breaks extended by three weeks nationwide.The central bank has warned of a contraction in the first quarter for the world’s 12th-largest economy, noting the epidemic will hit both consumption and exports.Moon said the government will inject more than 30 trillion won ($25 billion) into the economy to address the “grave” situation brought on by the outbreak.“The entire country has entered a war with the infectious disease,” Moon said, ordering all government agencies to operate around the clock.South Korea confirmed 851 new cases Tuesday, taking the national total to 5,186, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, adding that two more people had died, raising the toll to 28.