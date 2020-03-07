South Africa has confirmed the second case of the novel coronavirus.The Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced on Saturday that a 39-year-old woman from Gauteng, who was part of the same travel group to Italy as the first case, has been diagnosed with the virus.According to News 24, the Department of Health has details on the rest of the tour group and those who have returned to South Africa are being tested.Mkhize said, “The second patient who has now tested positive for Covid-19 will now be immediately admitted to a public health facility in Gauteng that government has identified as one of the hospitals that are ready to receive Covid-19 positive patients.“The public must be notified that we have information and know the whereabouts of all the other 10 people who were part of the group that had travelled to Italy. All those who came back to South Africa are currently being tested. We are now awaiting their test results. Since being traced, they have remained in isolation to avoid any further contact with third parties.“We are now following all the protocols that we have already publicly announced to the public in dealing with this case. We will keep the public fully informed on all relevant developments.