Popular actor and filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi has averred that social media might end up ruining the peace in the society.The outspoken actor noted that bloggers need to verify their stories before publishing.“Anybody can choose to blog. Anybody can choose to work in the media. It is allowed. There’s that freedom to express yourself. But when anybody chooses to go into that business of writing about others, you should know that that is a responsibility to credibility and honesty. You will not come and start writing about another person’s image, behaviour, and life and keep your own life and those of your family sacred. If you want to write, you write because you swore to always report verified truth. Even if you run a gossip blog, you gossip about things that are true. Some people will not look at the positive parts of those arts, they focus on the evil part of it. They stay on the other side and call it blogging but they use it to hurt people, to damage people, to oppress and to create anarchy. If care is not taken, things will go the wrong way because social media will end up ruining the unity and peace in the society.“That is why people like us will say that blogging does not mean you should start creating a problem all over the place. If you want to gossip that should be after you probably got an authentic story that you want to blog about. If you’re in the media business, people will definitely write about you but you cannot operate a media platform in secrecy. Immediately you start making use of a media platform and you’re not known to the government, one, they cannot hold you accountable. Two, you’ll use it as a tool of oppression and lastly, you won’t be called to reckoning whenever you make mistakes”, he told Premium Times.