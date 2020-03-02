Popular singer and prolific songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye, also known as Simi, has called out her husband and singer, Adekunle Gold, for lying to his followers about their recent vacation.





The 31-year-old musician took to Twitter platform on Sunday morning to react to her husband’s tweet about watching a particular movie during their trip.





Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, had tweeted about watching the TV show when Simi hilariously came for him, saying:





“This nig*a pressed phone through half of it. Slept thru the other half of it. Why do people lie?”





And Adekunle Gold, simply replied: “smh”.





See post below;