 Simi calls out her husband, Adekunle Gold for lying | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Simi calls out her husband, Adekunle Gold for lying

10:57 AM 0
A+ A-

Popular singer and prolific songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye, also known as Simi, has called out her husband and singer, Adekunle Gold, for lying to his followers about their recent vacation.

The 31-year-old musician took to Twitter platform on Sunday morning to react to her husband’s tweet about watching a particular movie during their trip.

Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, had tweeted about watching the TV show when Simi hilariously came for him, saying:

“This nig*a pressed phone through half of it. Slept thru the other half of it. Why do people lie?”


And Adekunle Gold, simply replied: “smh”.

See post below;





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top