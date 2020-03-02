Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, has reacted to the killing of over 30 villagers by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas of Kaduna State at the weekend.





The affected villages are Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau.





An indigene of Giwa Local Government who does not want his name in print had disclosed in Kaduna on Monday that, unspecified numbers of bandits attacked the villages and killed over 30 people including men and women.





However, the former lawmaker shows a different figure of the causalities from the attack. According to him, over 50 people were killed.

Reacting to the ugly incident, Sani tweeted on Monday, “The Killings of over 50 innocent people in Kerawa, Igabi LGA stands [condemned]. Thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the families of the victims.



