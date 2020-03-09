



Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central District at the National Assembly, has reacted to the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.





The former lawmaker blamed the Northern Elders peace committee for the escalation of the fight between Sanusi and Governor Ganduje.





The Prof. Ango Abdullahi-led NEF had said that the Forum “is deeply worried by the current dimension of the escalating misunderstanding between the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and some sections of the Kano elite.





” The crisis, we are afraid, is pregnant with unforeseen circumstances that ultimately threaten the integrity of the entire Kano traditional institution, overall peace and security of the state, and by extension, the cohesion of the northern region.”





NEF had said it had started mobilizing a host of eminent Northern personalities, elders and all categories of leaders and stakeholders to intervene and help find a lasting solution to the crisis.





The Forum said that plans had already been “concluded to storm the ancient city with a view to arbitrate and help resolve the crisis.”





In a tweet on Monday in reaction to the dethronement of the Emir, Shehu Sani said the elders only succeeded in escalating the matter.





On Monday, the Kano State Government under Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje announced the immediate removal of Emir Sanusi II as the Emir of the State..





Shehu Sani wrote, “Emir and The Northern Elders Peace keeping force led by General Abdulsalam sent to enforce a ceasefire and restore peace in the Civil war between the Forces of the Emir and that of the Governor failed in their mission.





“And they quietly withdrew unannounced, leaving behind an escalation.”